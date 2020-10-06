Tilting Point acquires TerraGenesis from Edgeworks Entertainment

Free-to-play publisher Tilting Point has acquired terraforming simulation game TerraGensis from Edgeworks Entertainment.

Effective from today, the publisher will take on both the mobile and PC development of the game. However, Edgeworks will continue to provide creative advice.

The terraforming title first became part of the Tilting Point library in November 2017, though this through a publishing partnership. To date, TerraGenesis has generated $14 million and accumulated 21 million downloads.

Building relationships

“TerraGenesis is a fantastic case study that not only showcases the value and success of collaboration, but also the impact of thinking outside the box when creating a completely niche and unique title,” said Samir Agili, president, Tilting Point.

“This acquisition is an organic next step in our progressive publishing relationship with Edgeworks. With TerraGenesis, our goal is to build on what already makes the game a hit within its community, all while growing its revenue and fan base using our proprietary tools and expert teams.”

It is not the first acquisition made by Tilting Point this year, as the company purchased mobile games and assets from Playtech back in July. Furthermore, it secured a strategic partnership with Tamatem in June.