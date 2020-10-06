News

It appears Netflix's The Witcher is getting a third series

It appears Netflix's The Witcher is getting a third series
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

It seems likely that Netflix's The Witcher TV show is going to have a third series.

That's according to Redanian Intelligence, which reports that the Writers Guild of America has added a third season for the critically acclaimed show to its database. Lauren Hissrich is attached as executive producer and showrunner.

The Witcher debuted in December 2019 and soon was on track to become Netflix's most-watched first series of a show to date. It was renewed for a second series in November of last year, too.

Earlier this year, Gwent, a card-based game from The Witcher was released on Android devices. Furthermore, a new Augmented Reality title dubbed The Witcher: Monster Slayer is on the way.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Jul 27th, 2020

Netflix's The Witcher is getting a prequel TV show

1 News Sep 29th, 2020

Netflix is releasing a Resident Evil TV show in 2021

News Jul 31st, 2020

Ubisoft's Splinter Cell to be made into Netflix anime show

Job News Aug 19th, 2020

Former Riot and Netflix employees set up new studio Odyssey Interactive, raise $6 million

News Jun 1st, 2020

EA, Sony, Warner Bros. and more take to social media to support #BlackLivesMatter movement

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies