It appears Netflix's The Witcher is getting a third series

It seems likely that Netflix's The Witcher TV show is going to have a third series.

That's according to Redanian Intelligence, which reports that the Writers Guild of America has added a third season for the critically acclaimed show to its database. Lauren Hissrich is attached as executive producer and showrunner.

The Witcher debuted in December 2019 and soon was on track to become Netflix's most-watched first series of a show to date. It was renewed for a second series in November of last year, too.

Earlier this year, Gwent, a card-based game from The Witcher was released on Android devices. Furthermore, a new Augmented Reality title dubbed The Witcher: Monster Slayer is on the way.

