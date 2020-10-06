News

Analysts claim Nintendo could break the traditional console cycle

Analysts claim Nintendo could break the traditional console cycle
By , Staff Writer

The Nintendo Switch has continued to sell this year having been up by 95 per cent in the first half of the financial year.

As reported by Bloomberg, the boom in Switch sales has seen Nintendo shares increase by 30 per cent in 2020.

The popularity of the hardware has been evident this year, as the Japanese firm has struggled to meet demands, having increased production to 30 million for its current fiscal year.

However, it is believed by investors that the Japanese firm could see even greater success should it ditch the traditional console cycle. Rather than creating brand new hardware, the games giant could release an updated version of the Switch.

"With every console generation, the install base resets to zero, and their earnings power essentially resets to zero. They can continuously have an install base of say 100 million consoles out there, that just moves along over time," said Toan Tran of 10 West Advisors.

Break the cycle

Moreover, Tran has insisted that Nintendo could break the cycle by adopting a similar concept to Apple, releasing an updated version of the hardware every few years, with backwards compatibility.

Furthermore, Ryan O'Connor, the portfolio manager for investment firm Crossroads Capital has claimed that he thinks Nintendo is in it for the long run with Switch, making it a perpetual platform rather than a cycle.

A new pro Switch console has been heavily rumoured to be in the works.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News Jul 30th, 2019

Nintendo Switch sales continue to be strong as hardware reaches 36.87 million

as News Jul 10th, 2019

Nintendo Switch Lite launches this September

as News Mar 27th, 2019

Nintendo to launch budget and high-end Switch models this summer

as News Jan 28th, 2019

Nintendo president: "We certainly want to release mobile games across a wide variety of genres"

News Oct 5th, 2020

Nintendo insists joy-con drift issues are not "a real problem"

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies