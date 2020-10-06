Ten Square Games sees record breaking quarter in Q3 2020

Mobile games developer Ten Square Games has seen a growth in sales in Q3 2020.

It is estimated that the Polish company hit €40 million ($47 million) in the third quarter of the year, a 161 per cent increase year-on-year, or rather €24.5 million ($28.9 million). Moreover, it saw a rise of four per cent quarter-on-quarter. Previously, Q2 2020 was the company's best-ever quarter.

The reasons behind the growth have been cited as constant development and player acquisition within its flagship title, Fishing Clash. Furthermore, the fishing title made €36.3 million ($42.8 million) in Q3, an increase of 182 per cent year-on-year.

Impressive sales

"The third quarter, in particular July, was yet another period of strong sales for Ten Square Games. During the pandemic, we significantly scaled-up our business, which launched us on a new revenue growth trajectory, with sales rising steeply on the previous period," said Ten Square Games CEO Maciej Zużałek.

"Moreover, to keep up the engagement of the newly-acquired players as well as to maintain the growth trend, we continue to further develop our games and deliver new contents. We also proceed with the diversification of our games portfolio – in the third quarter only, we launched global testing campaigns of three new titles to verify their monetization potential."