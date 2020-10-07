Sky: Children of the Light soars past 50 million downloads

Thatgamecompany's mobile title Sky: Children of the Light has soared past 50 million downloads.

As detailed in a site update, the milestone has been hit more than a year after its release for iOS devices – July 2019 – and six months after its launch on Android.

Back in July, the game broke 35 million downloads, following its hugely successful launch in China on July 9th 2020. It is worth noting that before its Chinese release, Sky: Children of the Light had generated 20 million downloads worldwide.

The surge in downloads is likely due to the game's popularity in China, and it is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Moreover, thatgamecompany will release the game on Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Beware the prophecy

Not only has Sky: Children of the Light surpassed 50 million downloads, but the title has recently launched its new season, the Season of Prophecy.

There are a variety of features included, such as a new adventure that allows players to explore a new location. Furthermore, there will be trials to overcome, events and more.

Season of the Prophecy can be purchased for $9.99, or $19.99 for a three-pack bundle.