Perfect for indies: FREE opportunities for independent developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

The week of November 9th to 13th sparks the return of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital for its fourth edition, and you’ll find tons of opportunities for indie developers to get involved.

Pocket Gamer Connects has always been hugely supportive of independent developers and studios. They are the lifeblood of the industry and a great force of innovation. And our Digital event series is no exception - we are actively looking for ways to get indie developers involved.

We know that indies have been particularly hit hard during the current global situation. With the postponement and cancellation of many games industry events around the world, indie developers can no longer travel and meet with publishers, which is crucial for their business.

And that’s why at our previous digital events, we came up with a solution and that’s no different with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4. Here are two major ways indies can get involved.

Apply for free indie tickets

As with our live events, we have allocated a limited number of free passes solely for small indie developers who may not otherwise be able to easily attend events. This is so those developers can meet with publishers and investors at our digital show, and learn from the biggest names in the industry, without the need to open the wallet.

To qualify, you or your company MUST be a small indie games studio (fewer than 10 staff, independent, your main focus is creating games).

There is a limit on the number of free passes we’re offering, so make sure you don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity and sign up now.

If you don’t want to wait - or you don’t qualify at this time - that’s fine! You can guarantee your attendance now and save up to $310 with our Early Bird prices, although these discounts end at midnight next Monday, October 12th.

The Big Indie Pitch

Our beloved Big Indie Pitch series also moved online in the wake of the current global situation. This process enables indie developers to showcase games to a panel of expert judges online, gaining valuable feedback on their games and the chance to win editorial prizes worth thousands without traveling to a venue.

To cater to a wide variety of indie developers, we are running a version of the Big Indie Pitch for mobile developers, and another for PC and console developers.

Can’t wait until November? Then make sure you check out our standalone Digital Big Indie Pitch #4 taking place on Wednesday, October 14th.

Example of a digital Big Indie Pitch

Register now

If you’re an indie developer, make sure you sign up for these fantastic opportunities at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 to further your hard-worked projects. Those links again:

Apply for consideration in our free indie ticket programme.

Register to show your game in the Big Indie Pitch (mobile)

Register to show your game in the Big Indie Pitch (PC and console)

And if you’re not an indie developer or want your ticket as soon as possible, take advantage of our Early Bird tickets and book now.