The Escapists unviverse expands as The Survivalists hits Apple Arcade

The Escapists unviverse expands as The Survivalists hits Apple Arcade
Staff Writer

The world of Team17's The Escapists has been expanded as The Survivalists lands on Apple Arcade.

The new game is set in the same universe as the popular top-down strategy game. Naturally, The Survivalists involves exactly that, survival. Players can build, cook and craft as they fight to survive either solo or with friends.

Furthermore, there are day and night cycles to the game that opens up various island secrets.

Soon, Alike Studio's All of You will also make the leap to Apple Arcade.

Updated

Meanwhile, three games that are already present on the subscription service have received updates – Patterned, Super Mega Mini Party and Rayman Mini.

Apple Arcade was first released in September, and currently boasts more than 100 games. Next month, Annapurna Interactive's long awaited The Pathless will hit iOS devices.


