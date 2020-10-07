Nintendo faces another lawsuit, this time by a mother and son duo

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Nintendo by a mother and her son.
As reported by Wired, the complaint was filed by a nine or 10-year-old boy in California, with the support of his mother, Luz Sanchez. It is the latest in a line that Nintendo has received in relation to the drift issues posed by joy-con controllers.
The mother and son duo are seeking $5 million in damages. Sanchez first purchased a Nintendo Switch for her son in December 2018, and just one month later the joy-cons began to drift. The Californian woman then bought a new set of controllers, though they also malfunctioned seven months later.
"The Joy-Con drift became so pronounced that the controllers became inoperable for general gameplay use," reads the complaint.
Held accountable
Recently, Nintendo was said to have claimed that the joy-con drift issues are not "a real problem." However, US law firm, Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith has called for those that have experienced this problem to send in video evidence by October 16th.
The first class-action lawsuit that Nintendo was hit with in regards to its gamepads occurred in July 2019.
"Businesses are obligated to disclose information about a product that would change the value of the product," said law professor Christine Bartholomew.
"If you're going to buy something that's a certain price, the value of the product would be quite different if you knew it would break in six months. If a company has that information and doesn't share it, that would be considered misconduct within the reach of law."
