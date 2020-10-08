News

Google Stadia now fully supports mobile data streaming

Google Stadia now fully supports mobile data streaming
By , Staff Writer

Google has improved mobile data streaming support for Stadia.

As reported by 9to5Google, the feature has been subtly moved from the experiment section of the app to the performance area. The tech giant first added 4G and 5G streaming to its platform as an experimental feature in July.

However, it is worth noting that if a user does choose to play the cloud gaming service through mobile data, it is capped at a resolution of 720p and will consume around 2.7GB an hour.

Time to compromise

Furthermore, to stream via mobile data, a Bluetooth controller will be needed as the Stadia gamepad requires a WiFi connection, and it must be connected to the same network as the cloud gaming app.

As of June 2020, the Stadia app has exceeded one million downloads on Android devices. However, this does not indicate how many consumers have subscribed to the streaming service, nor does it offer stats on how many people have purchased games through it.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 15th, 2020

Google mistakenly uploads Ubisoft's God & Monsters E3 demo build to Stadia

News Apr 9th, 2020

Google Stadia Pro is free for two months

News Feb 7th, 2020

Google Stadia free tier to launch over the next "few months"

News Nov 28th, 2019

Google snaps up Assassin's Creed developers for Stadia Games studio

News Nov 25th, 2019

Google issues statement over games not playing at 4K and 60 FPS

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies