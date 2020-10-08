Google Stadia now fully supports mobile data streaming

Google has improved mobile data streaming support for Stadia.

As reported by 9to5Google, the feature has been subtly moved from the experiment section of the app to the performance area. The tech giant first added 4G and 5G streaming to its platform as an experimental feature in July.

However, it is worth noting that if a user does choose to play the cloud gaming service through mobile data, it is capped at a resolution of 720p and will consume around 2.7GB an hour.

Time to compromise

Furthermore, to stream via mobile data, a Bluetooth controller will be needed as the Stadia gamepad requires a WiFi connection, and it must be connected to the same network as the cloud gaming app.

As of June 2020, the Stadia app has exceeded one million downloads on Android devices. However, this does not indicate how many consumers have subscribed to the streaming service, nor does it offer stats on how many people have purchased games through it.