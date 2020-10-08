DevGAMM 2020 goes online and offline on November 9-20 - tickets are available now

Join DevGAMM 2020 conference that goes online on November 9-20. The first week will be devoted to the development of games, and the second – to networking and business.

The online part will consist of sessions and workshops, feedback sessions, round tables and showcases, game contest, and more. Also, expect networking events that will be held offline in Moscow, Minsk, and Kyiv – Offline Mixer.

Game submissions are open! Show your project to a wide audience of the conference. Take part in the DevGAMM Awards and win cash prizes from sponsors. Submit your project for industry experts’ review on Game Design Review, Marketing Review, Art Review, and Audio Review.

If you want to practice your elevator pitch to publishers live, then Public Pitch 2.0 is exactly what you need. To top it off, draw even more attention to your game participating at the Virtual Showcase and Streaming Showcase.

Submissions for Awards, Review series, and Public Pitch 2.0 are open until October 20, for Streaming and Virtual Showcases until November 3.

Tickets for DevGAMM 2020 are on sale now. With promo code DG&PGD15, you can get a 15% discount on your ticket.