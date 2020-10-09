All three of our online conferences have been amazing - find out why you should attend Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

In April this year we ran our first ever Pocket Gamer Connects Digital, which was a new journey for our conference series and was incredibly supported by the games industry. Then in June, the sequel came with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 which smashed its debut records. Three months later, we took our annual Helsinki conference online with Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital and it became our most international event ever in the Pocket Gamer Connects series.

And now here we are, gearing up for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 on November 9th to 13th. We just wanted to take this moment to share with you how incredible our online conferences have been and why you should join us for our fourth digital event next month.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 goes live in the week of November 9th to 13th with 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world logging in, with 200 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry looking to share their expert insight in 16 conference tracks. Each virtual attendee gets access to our MeetToMatch meeting platform, enabling them to connect with one another and set up meetings to discuss business.

Alongside the meeting platform and conference tracks, we are running online versions of fringe events you’ve seen at previous conferences:

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 is a fantastic way to connect with the global games industry without having to leave your home office. The only thing you need to do is…

