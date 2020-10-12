News

Event double combo prices rise at midnight - save now on Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 and G-STAR Global Game Exhibition 2020

By , Special Features Editor

We've teamed up with the biggest games conference in Asia to bring you a very special offer when booking tickets for both Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 and G-STAR Global Game Exhibition 2020. Hurry up and save - prices for both events go up at midnight tonight, October 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 runs November 9th to 13th, featuring 16 conference tracks and more than 200 speakers attended by over 1,500 games industry professionals. Early Bird discount ends tonight with savings up to $310.

Taking place the following week on November 17th to 21st, G-STAR Global Game Exhibition 2020 is THE gateway to the Asian market for Western publishers and developers. Tickets are just $100 right now, rising to $200 tonight.

Tag team special

That's two great events with two great offers - both ending at midnight - but we can go one better! We're excited to offer an unbeatable combo deal; register for both events and save up to 20%! Today is your last chance to save up to $600 with the joint package because guess what? That's right - prices go up at midnight!

About G-STAR Global Game Exhibition 2020

G-STAR goes online on November 17th to 21st is the biggest games industry show in Korea, and is the most accessible games event in Asia, as well as a great place to meet all the big names from the Asia-Pacific games scene. Serving both consumer and business audiences, the B2B segment of the show is going 100% digital this year.

G-STAR usually has two parts. There’s a big consumer expo and a separate business area. Usually these take place alongside each other physically in a massive conference centre in Busan, South Korea. Due to COVID-19 however, this year the b2b segment of the show is going 100% digital, which means you can connect with the biggest names in the Korean industry and beyond, from the comfort of your laptop via digitally broadcasted conference sessions (G-CON) and a matchmaking meeting system (Live Biz Matching).

What you can expect from Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

We have a lot in store for you this November that we can’t wait to share with you, but here’s an appetizer to get you ready for what’s to come:

Further savings

You could save even more on Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 and future events by signing up to our subscriber mailing list and receive exclusive discounts! You can do that right here!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

