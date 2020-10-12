News

Super Mario 3D All-Stars tops the monthly charts with physical sales alone

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo's Super Mario 3D All-Stars dominated the monthly charts in September.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, The Switch exclusive – composed of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy – was the best-selling game in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East last month.

Furthermore, on this occasion, Super Mario 3D All-Stars has taken the top spot through physical sales alone, an impressive feat. Yet again, Square Enix's Marvel Avengers came in behind the trio of games.

In September, across various markets, a total of 12.4 million games were sold, of which 7.42 million were digital while 4.97 million were physical copies.

Top performer

Super Mario 3D All-Stars has been a top performer since its launch on September 18th.

Last month, in Japan, the Italian plumber took the top spot as the best-selling game in the country. It defeated Marvel's Avengers, despite the superhero epic having been released two weeks before Mario.

Furthermore, Nintendo's mascot shot straight to the top of the UK charts upon release.


