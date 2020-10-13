News

Roblox confidentially moves forward with IPO plans

Roblox confidentially moves forward with IPO plans
By , Staff Writer

Games platform Roblox has confidentially handed over paperwork to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to go public.

The price of the Class A common stock is yet to be determined, although should certain conditions such as the market permits it, Roblox will go ahead with its public offering after the SEC has reviewed it.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the US-based company was considering an IPO which would increase its valuation to $8 billion - double what it's worth now.

It remains unknown as to whether or not Roblox will go with a direct listing or a traditional IPO. If the company chooses the former, new shares will not be sold. Moreover, underwriting banks will have no impact on stock prices.

On the up

Back in February, the games platform increased its valuation to $4 billion following a Series G funding round, in which it raised $150 million.

Furthermore, developers on the platform are expected to bring in around $250 million this year. Meanwhile, Roblox’s mobile front continues to prove successful as it hit $1.5 billion in revenue in June.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Oct 2nd, 2020

Roblox could be preparing to go public

News Sep 24th, 2020

Roblox's Warner Music deal debuts with Ava Max record launch

Job News Sep 22nd, 2020

Roblox welcomes Andrea Wong to its board of directors

Job News Sep 3rd, 2020

Roblox hires Barbara Messing as its new chief marketing officer

News Jul 28th, 2020

Roblox developers are on track to bring in $250 million this year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies