JoyPac launches HyperFuel to aid in developing hypercasual titles

Mobile games publisher JoyPac has launched a new accelerator programme for hypercasual titles.

The new initiative - dubbed HyperFuel - is designed to aid mobile developers and publishers to hypercasual ideas into a reality.

Should a developer make it into the programme, they will be offered funding to aid in the prototyping and development stages, as well as support from the JoyPac team. Moreover, the games will be published by JoyPac.

HyperFuel will welcome any developer that not only has some experience with hypercasual titles but can also demonstrate unique ideas.

Get hyper

"The idea behind HyperFuel is to replicate the kind of hands-on input and access to resources that accelerators are so good at, but tailor it specifically to the needs of hypercasual game developers working remotely around the world - which is why we’ve called it a ‘virtual’ accelerator," said JoyPac senior publishing manager Falko Böcker.

"Hypercasual games require a very different set of skills from a publisher, with much more emphasis on rapid iteration and ‘failing fast’, rather than approaching publishers only once a game is almost finished.

"We want to show that we are one of the top publishing partners for hypercasual developers to work with."

Developers can apply to be part of the programme here.