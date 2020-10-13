Unity launches Game Growth Program to support free-to-play indie games

Development platform Unity has launched a Game Growth Program to support free-to-play games from indies.



Through the programme, developers are given access to technology and resources. They will also receive funding for user acquisition. Furthermore, those that become part of the Game Growth Program will retain complete creative control over the project, as well as all rights to the IP.

Upon completion, developers will fully own the games and will not have a permanent revenue share with Unity.

"Great games often go unnoticed, especially within the Indie segment," said Unity vice president of revenue Julie Shumaker.

"We believe creators shouldn't choose between their entertainment vision and the tactical execution required to build audiences and make money. Ultimately, the Game Growth Program supports developers in the journey to yield the highest success for their game all while retaining ownership of their company and IP.

"Our measurement for success is that these participating developers will eventually outgrow the program because they've built a sustainable business that can stand on its own as a result."

Get with the programme

Successful developers will gain access to a Unity team of experts, who will both aid and provide insight on player engagement, monetisation strategy and user acquisition.

"Our operate solutions are known for helping customers solve critical growth and scaling challenges, independent of what engine was used to create the game," said Unity vice president of product management Felix Thé.

"The Game Growth Program is incentivising Unity creators of all sizes, no matter how small, with fundamental support so that the ultimate resource - creativity - is left unbridled and focused on making the best possible experience."

Back in June, Unity made its premium learning tools free to all users.