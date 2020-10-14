League of Legends: Wild Rift is coming to iOS

Riot Games' League of Legends: Wild Rift will come to iOS devices.

Last night, during its event, Apple announced that the mobile version – announced in October 2019 – of popular MOBA League of Legends would be available through the App Store.

Furthermore, the 5G capabilities of the iPhone will aid in the performance of the game.

For the time being, there is no indication of a release date, though League of Legends: Wild Rift is expected to be available on Android and console too.

Going mobile

League of Legends' mobile version is not the first game Riot will have released for the platform.

On March 19th 2020, the California-based developer launched eight-person free-for-all strategy game, Teamfight Tactics.

By the end of March, the game had accumulated 4.5 million installs, of which 3.6 million were downloaded within the first seven days of release.