Connect with industry professionals around the world with the MeetToMatch platform at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital is back for its fourth edition on November 9th to 13th, and here’s how you can network with each attendee and organise meetings!

The Pocket Gamer Connects series prides itself on connecting the global games industry, and with our digital events that is no different. In November, over 1,500 industry professionals will log onto their systems to virtually meet, organise meetings and set up potential business opportunities with one another.

Each Pocket Gamer Connects events provide every attendee with the opportunities to do so. At Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, that means our attendees will have access to the MeetToMatch platform and a dedicated Discord server.

Meet MeetToMatch

Previously used at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 and Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, as well as other industry events such as Nordic Game, GIC, Quo Vadis and more, the MeetToMatch platform is a much-trusted networking service that promises not only amazing functionality, but also reliability, so you can get your meetings organised and conducted with no bumps along the way.

It has an advanced search function and integrated video conferencing. It matches your needs to those of other delegates, and then automatically schedules a conversation with just a couple of clicks in your browser. A calendar view enables you to keep track of your scheduled meetings as well as the talks and panels you’re planning to watch.

You can specify what video meeting platform you want to use for your meetings. For example Zoom, Skype, or stick to 8x8 which is the default. Once that’s set up, you can use the advanced search to find other attendees who match your business interests. When you’ve found somebody you want to connect with - or if they find you - the system will automatically schedule a virtual meeting and generate a link. The links become visible 30 minutes before your scheduled meeting, so don’t worry if they don’t appear right away - and make sure your time zone is correct (your calendar needs to be set to your local time zone: it’ll warn you if you haven’t set that correctly!). There’s more information at the official Pocket Gamer Connects FAQ page.

Please note, those with a student pass can enter the system, view the schedule, and accept requests from others, but may not initiate new meetings.

The MeetToMatch platform also hosts several of our other networking fringe events such as the Investor Connector and Publisher SpeedMatch.

The meeting platform is formally switched on two weeks before Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 begins, so you can begin making connections, ready to speak during the event itself. All qualifying attendees have access, and all attendees (except students) can make an unlimited number of meeting requests. So if you haven’t booked your tickets yet…

Book now!

To connect with over 1,500 industry professionals from the comfort of your own work space, book your tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 now. Register now and you could save more than $190 on the price of tickets with our Mid-Term discounted offer.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.