My.Games acquires a minority stake in hypercasual dev Mamboo Games

My.Games has acquired a minority stake in hypercasual developer and publisher Mamboo Games.

Through the partnership with the Belarus-based studio, My.Games can expand its hypercasual division.

Founded in 2020, Mamboo Games has already secured 10 exclusive contracts to aid other developers in their projects. Currently, one of the company's games, Billion Builders has a day one retention of 56 per cent.

"Our business approach is based on maximizing transparency in the relationship between the developer and publisher. Our company is built on the foundation where the team is key. MY.GAMES fully supports this approach, so we are confident that our partnership will be highly effective,” said Mamboo Games CEO Ivan Leshkevich.

Going hyper

"The volume of the hypercasual games market continues to rise every year, reaching around $1.2 billion in 2020," said My.Games CMO Elena Grigoryan

"We are also seeing this growth first-hand: we received more than 250 applications from developers within the first month after launching our own hyper-casual department. This is why we decided to expand this business unit, and that’s where our cooperation with Mamboo Games comes in."

Earlier this year, My.Games launched a new publishing programme aimed at hypercasual developers. Most recently, the company acquired a majority stake in mobile games studio Deus Craft.