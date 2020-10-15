The Global Games Pitch Season 2 goes online on November 16-17 - registration available now

GDBAY and ACHIEVERS HUB launch the second season of the long-awaited event Global Games Pitch. This is an online event in a live show format where game developers can pitch their game to publishers and investors from all around the world.

Save the date November 16-17, 2020, on your calendar and show your game project to investors and publishers online.

Developers can:

Get help with your game & its pitch before the event

Get Access to support materials and Knowledge Base

No need to schedule your meetings in advance - pitch online!

Get feedback for your game

Each indie team will have 8 minutes to pitch their game and 5 minutes for questions and answers session.

Publishers and investors may grab some popcorn and enjoy the show, while the moderators on each track take care of everything else. All the pitches are recorded and given access to them for more publishers, so you don't have to worry that they won't be able to see your pitch due to time differences.

107 teams from 41 countries and 30 publishers joined the Global Games Pitch in the First Season in April, so do not hesitate and join the Season 2 in November!

Register today for season 2 and get access to the best practices on how to pitch your game. Applications are accepted until October 30, 2020. The number of slots is limited.