Hot Five: Genshin Impact crosses $100 million, Voodoo tops downloads for hypercasual publishers, and Donut Lab raises $1.6 million

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Genshin Impact racks up $100 million in under two weeks

MiHoYo's free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact has generated $100 million in less than two weeks. Within four days of launch, Genshin Impact had accumulated an estimated 17 million downloads.

2. Voodoo was the top hypercasual publisher through downloads in Q3 2020

Voodoo was named the top hypercasual publisher by downloads in Q3 2020, according to Apptopia data.

Across its games library, Voodoo generated 529 million downloads in Q3 2020, which is 105 per cent more than that of Lion Studios in second-place at 258 million installs.

3. Facebook takes the top spot for mobile advertising

Facebook has taken the number one spot for mobile advertising this year so far.

While the social media giant may be at the top, Google has also performed well. Between them both, the two companies have dominated the non-organic install market.

4. Lion Studios launches its first co-developed title Ancient Battle

Lion Studios has launched Ancient Battle, a hybrid-casual title for mobile devices.

This is the first game from Lion Studios that has been co-developed with another studio, Mandrill VR.

5. Donut Lab raises $1.6 million for Kids vs Zombies

Russian developer Donut Lab has raised $1.6 million in funding to put towards the studio's new title Kids vs Zombies.

The capital was led by Level-UP, an investment company based in Luxembourg.