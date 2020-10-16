News

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius hits 45 million downloads

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius hits 45 million downloads
By , Staff Writer

Square Enix's mobile RPG Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has hit 45 million downloads worldwide.

The milestone has been hit just over four years after its worldwide release. Final Fantasy Brave Exvius has proven to be a valuable title for Square Enix in this fiscal year.

As a means of thanking players, all users will be given various rewards upon next logging into the game.

Celebrate

There will be a variety of in-game events to celebrate the milestone. Starting today, players will be treated to a Final Fantasy II themed event. Included are free character summons and a range of limited-time awards.

Players can also summon new units and can face off against Leviathan, a monster found within Final Fantasy II.

Square Enix got off to a great start in its fiscal 2021 year, as it generated $818.2 million. One of its most significant driving forces was War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, which was released earlier this year.

Moreover, the Japanese firm will hope to see success with Nier Reincarnation as the mobile title is set to hit North America and Europe, though no release date has yet been given.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News May 8th, 2017

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius passes 20 million global downloads in time for first anniversary

News Jan 5th, 2017

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius celebrates nine million downloads with Ariana Grande remix

News Nov 15th, 2016

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius passes eight million downloads in five months outside Japan

News Aug 15th, 2016

Mobius Final Fantasy hits one million downloads outside Japan

News Jul 26th, 2016

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius does 5 million downloads outside Japan

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies