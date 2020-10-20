News

June's Journey saw 178,000 try to solve its Railway Riddles campaign

By , Staff Writer

To celebrate the third anniversary of Wooga's June's Journey, a new campaign dubbed Railway Riddles was released.

Across eight days, there were 178,000 unique players that took part in Railway Riddles. Between them, they managed to solve 683,000 riddles with roughly 23 per cent of players reaching the end of the campaign.

However, the Railway Riddles campaign is accessible for the next month.

Clues were hidden not only in-game but on social media as well. For those who were fastest to solve the case, there were a host of luxury prizes, one of which was a ride on the Venice-Simplon Orient Express, across Europe.

Solve the riddle

The unique campaign for the hit hidden object game was developed over six months. Railway Riddles tasked the player with unraveling the disappearance of June Parker, the lead protagonist of the title.

"With thanks to our marketing team, members of the June's Journey game design and writing staff for their hard work, we were able to create a collaborative and meaningful campaign in these uncertain times," said Wooga managing director Nai Chang.

"We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated community of players for their continued enthusiasm and could not be prouder of their in-game achievements yet again."

Earlier this year, to bring its player base together in the trying times of COVID-19, Wooga launched a new June's Journey campaign, Murder Most Fowl.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

