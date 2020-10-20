Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to encourage people to vote through playing Among Us on Twitch

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has taken to Twitch to encourage young people to vote.

As announced on Twitter (below), Ocasio-Cortez will stream the multiplayer social deduction game Among Us to "get out the vote."

The politician has already received the backing of popular streamers, with one such person being Pokimane, a popular streamer on Twitch, she claimed "it'd be an honour" to play with Ocasio-Cortez.

Pokimane is not alone, as other popular streamers such as Hasanabi, Tucker from Team Jericho and Alanah Pearce all jumped at the opportunity.

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

However, it is not just pro gamers that want the chance to play with the congresswoman, former professional baseball player Hunter Pence also raised his hand.

Ocasio-Cortez has set up her accounts and is set to go live tonight.

Among Us

The popularity of innerSloth's title has boomed in recent months. In September, after a staggering increase of 655 per cent, Among Us hit 120 million downloads. Moreover, the game hit four billion views on YouTube last month.

Due to the overwhelming popularity of the first game, innerSloth has chosen to cancel its sequel plans to keep its focus on the original title.