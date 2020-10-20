Conference schedule revealed for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for. The schedule for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 is now live!

Pocket Gamer Connects goes online for the fourth time on November 9th to 13th, and we’re very excited to share with you all that’s happening during the week.

Over 1,500 games industry professionals from all around the world will log onto our system to hear from more than 200 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry, including companies such as SEGA Europe, Activision, Tencent, Niantic, THQ Nordic, Zynga, Microsoft Game Stack, Facebook Gaming, AppLovin, EA and many more.

We’ve also adopted the MeetToMatch meeting platform once more and enabled free access for each attendee. This platform promises not only amazing functionality, but also reliability, so you can get your meetings organised and conducted with no bumps along the way. And to connect with industry peers immediately, we’re opening a live Discord server as well.

You can view the entire schedule on the event site now.

Bit on the side

In addition to the incredibly insightful conference talks and online meeting platform, we’re also hosting several networking fringe events enabling you to connect with the entire industry.

These fringe events are free to all attendees with a Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 ticket, but spaces are limited and applications will close next week.

Book now

Not signed up yet? You could save more than $190 on the price of tickets with our Mid-Tem discounts if you book now.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.