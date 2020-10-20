UK trade body Ukie outlines ways to increase esports sector

UK video games trade body Ukie has released new research looking at the country's pro-gaming market.

This new report – put together by Olsberg•SPI with Nordicity – shows that the esports sector has seen an 8.5 per cent increase in jobs annually between 2016 and 2019. As of last year, this segment employs more than 1,200 people, just under eight per cent of the global esports market.

The research says that the UK pro-gaming sector produced £111.5m ($144.3m) in gross value added.

Ukie has gone on to show ways that the esports market could grow in the UK. The trade body says that there needs to be greater engagement from government to advise on how to great the sector, as well as how this market can be exported overseas. The organisation also suggests that esports is added to the UK government's GREAT campaign, which promotes British innovation.

Furthermore, Ukie suggests that the government helps fund technological innovation, assists in securing national events and also runs advertising campaigns at esports events. Finally, the trade body is after clarity on the UK's visa system, as well as maintains a stable regulatory environment.

Esports growth

“Esports is global sector at the intersection of technology, creativity, broadcast and entertainment – all areas of real national strength for the UK," Ukie CEO Dr Jo Twist OBE said.

"This report shows us that the UK has a strong and growing esports industry, but that there is more to do to capture the full potential of this exciting, high-growth sector.”

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.