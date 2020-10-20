DreamHack partners with Sweden Game Arena to support the Sweden Game Conference

Digital games festival DreamHack has partnered with Sweden Game Arena to support its Sweden Game Conference.

As detailed in a site update, the conference will commence on October 21st and run until October 23rd.

Day one will be dedicated to the business side of the games industry. However, the following days are aimed at students and aspiring game developers. Furthermore, the Sweden Game Conference will offer a digital space to allow indie devs to showcase their titles.

DreamHack will serve as a co-presenter of the conference.

Dream team

"Coming together as a community is one of the key components of gaming culture," said ESL Gaming creative director for global festivals Justin Burnham.

"This partnership between ESL Gaming's DreamHack and Sweden Game Conference allows us to unite and bring some amazing content from all walks of life in the gaming space to the many gamers, industry pros and fans.

"Strong collaborations, such as this, allows a message of positivity to focus on what truly matters — the people for whom we create our events, and the enjoyment they experience."

Sweden Game Arena project manager Magnus Ling added: "We are truly excited to announce our partnership with DreamHack will kick off with Sweden Game Conference. DreamHack has a huge global gaming community, which makes this partnership the first step in our collaboration to further connect game developers and gamers across the globe."

Last month, DreamHack's parent company, Modern Times Group, appointed Maria Redin as its CEO.