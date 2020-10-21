Find the next step in your career, or meet your next business partner, publisher or investor online at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

In less than three weeks time, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 goes live on November 9th to 13th, and we’ve got a whole host of fringe events lined up for you to take part in.

During the week, we’ll host a whole range of fantastic content for more than 1,500 virtual attendees to explore - including 16 conference tracks where over 200 speakers share their expertise and thoughts on the industry.

The conference scheduled has just been revealed - which features some of the biggest names in the industry such as SEGA Europe, Activision, Tencent, Niantic, THQ Nordic, Zynga, Microsoft Game Stack, Facebook Gaming, AppLovin, EA and more - but there’s a lot more to offer during our fourth online conference next month, which you can find out just below.

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week

Looking for the next step in your professional career? Or are you seeking recruits to join your wonderful team? Then join us for the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week

The games industry, by its nature, is always in a state of flux, even more so due to the COVID-19 crisis. In order to support jobseekers during this difficult time, we’re hosting another Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week to run during Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4. This will include:

Digital jobs board listing on the main event channel

A mail-out of key vacancies to all attendees

A daily ‘recruitment’ hour in the Discord channel where recruiters and jobseekers can gather

A virtual jobs fair (match-making event where we connect job seekers with recruiters)

Focused talks, panels and round-table discussions regarding recruitment

Supporting editorial coverage on PocketGamer.biz

As part of this initiative, we are making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to people currently out of work and looking for a new role. These tickets will not only give you access to the specific recruitment options, but also all other aspects of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, including the talks, meeting platform, fringe events and more.

We’re also looking to support indie developers during this difficult period, by reserving a selection of free tickets for small studios. If you think you qualify, please apply now.

Investor Connector

Are you a developer looking for funding? Maybe you’re an investor looking for an opportunity? If you answered yes to either of these questions, then you’ll want to sign up for Investor Connector.

This event enables companies - or individuals - to be paired with investors where they can discuss their potential involvement with one another. These short meets aren’t intended for closing a deal, but are designed to enable an initial introduction that can be followed up either during or after the conference.

The deadline for submissions is midnight Monday, November 2nd. So if you’re a developer seeking funding on a cool project you’re working on, make sure you sign up now.

Publisher SpeedMatch

Are you a studio looking for somebody to bring your game to market? Or are you a publisher looking for new talent? Then sign up to the Publisher SpeedMatch session now!

Alongside this event’s meeting platform, we will also run an additionally curated session pairing developers and publisher in a series of speed-dating style meetings. Like the Investor Connector, these meetings aren’t intended on closing a deal, but can always be followed up at a later point.

So if you’re a developer looking to connect with a publisher, or vice versa, make sure you sign up now!

The Big Indie Pitch

The Big Indie Pitch returns for another online adventure at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4.

The Big Indie Pitch sees indie developers engage in a speed-dating-styled pitching competition, where our expert judges will decide which indie developer is worthy of the glory (and one of our bespoke promotional packages worth thousands of dollars).

To cater to a wide variety of indie developers, we are running two versions of the Big Indie Pitch. One for mobile developers and another for PC and console developers.

Journalist Bar

If you’re a developer working on a game, one of the most valuable benefits of joining over 1,500 professionals at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 is the chance to meet the press.

Everyday between 2pm and 3pm (UK time), you can meet the editorial team from PocketGamer.com, the longest-running and leading B2C mobile gaming site, at the virtual Journalist Bar (taking place on our Discord channel). If you’re an indie developer working on a game, this could be your chance to get it on the experts’ radar.

Of course, there are no guarantees or promises of any specific coverage following a meeting, but it's a great way to get an experienced editor or reviewer to check out your game and give instant feedback.

Discord

Whilst not a fringe event, the Pocket Gamer Connects Discord server will run throughout the week at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4. The server features dedicated track channels for all of our great content where you can discuss talks and sessions. Plus other chat channels to talk about everything from development, publishing, investment and shameless plugs.

The Discord server is also the place where you’ll find access to several of the digital fringe events we have already mentioned! A link will be sent via email and also revealed on MeetToMatch to all attendees before the show to the Discord channel.

Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #2

While not being a part of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #2 takes place in the same week on November 12th to 14th to celebrate new, upcoming and updated iOS and Android games across multiple streams, platforms and social media.

The event takes place over three days in November and is centred around a dedicated content hub on PocketGamer.com and a daily two hour video stream with extensive support from the Enthusiast Gaming media network (including mobile games publishers themselves), alongside extended organic media coverage across the wider gaming community.

There are multiple opportunities to get involved with Pocket Gamer LaunchPad, including sponsorships to help promote your game or even your brand, as well as promotional partnerships. Contact andreea.ghiurca@steelmedia.co.uk for details on how to get involved on that front.

We recognise that the best games don’t always come from the biggest companies. That’s why we are running an indie developer program for those smaller indie studios who’d like to showcase their exciting upcoming projects. You can sign up using this form.

Register now

Wow, that’s a lot going on! All these fringe events are available at no extra charge as long as you are registered for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4. Applications close next week.

To apply for free entry to the whole event, indie developers should contact us here, while jobseekers should get in touch here.

If you don’t qualify as either, then book your tickets now and save more than $190 with our Mid-Term offer. What are you waiting for?