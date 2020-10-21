Niantic partners with Verizon for US exclusive Pokémon Go content

Niantic has partnered with Verizon for exclusive Pokémon Go content for US players.

As detailed in a blog post, the telecommunications firm will soon enhance gameplay through the sponsoring of in-game gyms, Pokéstops and gifts.

However, as of October 20th, Pokémon Go players, who have a mobile plan with Verizon, are able to get a ticket to an exclusive event. Tickets are limited to one per trainer account and can be grabbed until the day of the event on November 7th.

To claim entry to the in-game event, trainers need to through the Verizon Up rewards app.

I choose you

The Special Weekend event will see exclusive timed research and special Pokemon will be attracted to incense. Such unique Pokémon include Chansey, Spoink, Absol, Bronzor, Gible and Sewaddle.

Furthermore, US players can grab some exclusive avatar items, the codes to these can be acquired through the Verizon Pokémon Go page.

Last month, Niantic confirmed it would be removing various changes that it made to the Augmented Reality title during lockdown.

Meanwhile, a link between Pokémon Go and Pokémon Home will be established by the end of the year.