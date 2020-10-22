News

The speakers you won't want to miss at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

The speakers you won't want to miss at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4
By , Events Promotions Manager

On November 9-13 over 1,500 attendees will come together for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 for 80+ hours of exciting content across 115 sessions covering a wide range of the games industry's hottest topics.

Featuring more than 200 world-class speakers across 16 themed conference tracks, you can view the full conference schedule on the official event website and start planning your week in advance.

Below are just some of our highlights from each track.

Book now

Not signed up yet? You could save more than $190 on the price of tickets with our Mid-Tem discounts if you book now.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

Tags:
Katy Reilly
Katy Reilly
Events Promotions Manager

Related Articles

News Oct 21st, 2020

Find the next step in your career, or meet your next business partner, publisher or investor online at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

News Oct 20th, 2020

All three of our online conferences have been amazing - find out why you should attend Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

News Oct 20th, 2020

Conference schedule revealed for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

News Oct 19th, 2020

Zynga, Mediatonic, EA and Raw Fury all confirmed to speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

News Oct 14th, 2020

Connect with industry professionals around the world with the MeetToMatch platform at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies