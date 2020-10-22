The speakers you won't want to miss at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

On November 9-13 over 1,500 attendees will come together for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 for 80+ hours of exciting content across 115 sessions covering a wide range of the games industry's hottest topics.

Featuring more than 200 world-class speakers across 16 themed conference tracks, you can view the full conference schedule on the official event website and start planning your week in advance.

Below are just some of our highlights from each track.

Book now

Not signed up yet? You could save more than $190 on the price of tickets with our Mid-Tem discounts if you book now.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.