Unity partners with Playing for the Planet to further its commitment to social responsibility

Unity has furthered its commitment to social responsibility through partnerships with Playing for the Planet, Pledge 1% and Rare Beauty.

The first of its partners, Playing for the Planet, is within the games industry and has focused on tackling climate change.

"Playing for the Planet has brought climate awareness and action to an unprecedented number of gamers around the world," said UN Environment Programme's Ecosystems Division Chief for Youth, Education & Advocacy Sam Barratt.

"Unity's commitment will provide a major boost to the alliance's efforts to reduce carbon emissions, protect and restore forests and explore the introduction of new 'green nudges' in game design."

Company aid

Meanwhile, Pledge 1% encourages companies to donate one per cent of product, equity, profit or employee time to help local communities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Unity to the Pledge 1% movement and to celebrate their incredible leadership as a role model to others. Increasingly, we're noting a strong trend of top companies like Unity who are setting aside equity for social impact prior to their IPOs," said Pledge 1% CEO Amy Lesnick.

"In today's world, it's clear that companies have an important role to play in driving solutions to our most pressing social issues.

Embrace your beauty

Finally, Rare Beauty is a cosmetics firm dedicated to fighting the stigma faced by mental health. The three partnerships are the first that Unity has entered into since it announced its Unity Charitable Fund.

"Through Rare Impact, our goal is to increase awareness and support for people who need access to mental health services, which have had a profound impact on the life of our founder," said Rare Beauty social impact vice president Elyse Cohen.

Unity social impact vice president Jessica Lindl added: "Unity's support for Playing for the Planet, Pledge 1%, and Rare Beauty are the first of what will be a series of many commitments that align with our efforts to make education and economic opportunity widely available, to ensure privacy and online safety, to promote wellness, and to demonstrate environmental responsibility through sustainability initiatives.

"Partnering with these incredible organizations extends our promise to all creators - from all walks of life - that change is possible, actionable, and most importantly available to all."