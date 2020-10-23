Be in the know with the Marvelous MENA track at Pocket Gamer Connects Digtial #4

Just over two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our fourth digital event. We have 16 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 16 tracks in turn. Today is Marvelous MENA, a look at what is happening in the Middle East and North African games market.

Monday, November 9th

9:30 - The Track will begin with a superstar session, to be held by Play 3arabi co-founder and CEO Joseph Shomali. He will discuss making your game MENA ready.

10:00 - Next, we have another superstar session, this time with Ubisoft production manager Peeyush Gulati. He will have a look at managing game production in MENA.

10:30 The third superstar session in a row will be with Lahza Games CEO and co-founder Mo Fadl. His talk is titled MENA meets world, world meets MENA.

11:00 - Moving on, it is time to discuss games in education. The talk will be given by Sakura Games co-founders Jana Al Bdour and Sham Al Bdour.

11:30 - We will close the track with a panel, focused on how big can the MENA get? Five industry experts will offer their insight, the first of which is FRAG Games business director Zaair Hussain and Unbound Game Studio CEO Moeen Rezaei. Independent Hiba Muhareb will join them, as will Lahza Games CEO and co-founder Mo Fadl and Yoozoo Games head of Yoozoo Turkey and MENA Arslan Kiran.

