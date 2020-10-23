This Week in Asia: Dragalia Lost nears $150m global revenue and Honor of Kings is September's top earning title

The world is vast, and keeping up with all the news that happens is incredibly difficult, especially when it comes from another corner of the earth.

Dragalia Lost nears $150 million worldwide revenue, Japan accounts for 50%

Cygames' action RPG Dragalia Lost has generated $146.4 million from global revenue, according to Sensor Tower data.

Published by Nintendo, Dragalia Lost has gone on to make quite the impact considering its a new IP altogether. So much so, that the game has pushed its way to the fourth spot for top-grossing Nintendo mobile titles, behind the likes of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Mario Kart Tour and Fire Emblem Heroes. The latter of which has now earned $778.5 million.

Honor of Kings reigns supreme as the top-earning mobile game in September

Tencent's Honor of Kings took the top spot as the highest-grossing mobile game in September, according to Sensor Tower.

The battle arena title generated $240 million, an increase of 87 per cent year-on-year. Furthermore, 96 per cent of revenue came from China, while 1.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent was made in Taiwan and Thailand, respectively.

EVOS Esports raises $12 million in Series B funding

Competitive gaming firm EVOS Esports has secured $12 million in a Series B funding round.

Korea Investment Partners led the investment. There was further participation from Mirae Asset Ventures, Indogen Capital, Woowa Brother and a range of family offices found across Japan and Southeast Asia. Furthermore, existing investor Insignia Ventures Partners also took part.

Japan is responsible for 22% of mobile games global revenue in the first nine months of 2020

Japan was responsible for 22 per cent of all worldwide mobile revenue in the first nine months of 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

Overall, two of the top-ten-earning publishers globally so far this year are from Japan, Bandai Namco and Square Enix, who have generated $1.5 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively.

TikTok restored in Pakistan following ban

TikTok has been reinstated in Pakistan after it was banned for "immoral" and "indecent" content.

As confirmed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Twitter (below), the Chinese short-form video app has been restored after it promised to adhere to "societal norms" in Pakistan.

