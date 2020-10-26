Hot Five: EA Removes Plants vs. Zombies 3, Playtika going public, and Dragalia Lost director talks two-year anniversary

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. EA pulls Plants vs. Zombies 3 from soft launch

EA subsidiary PopCap Games has pulled Plants vs. Zombies 3 from soft launch after months of testing the garden warfare series.

2. Dragalia Lost game director Yuji Okada on the two-year success of Nintendo's hidden gem

As part of our Live and Kicking series, we spoke to Dragalia Lost game director Yuji Okada regarding the two-year anniversary of the Nintendo published mobile action RPG.

3. Honor of Kings reigns supreme as the top-earning mobile game in September

Tencent's Honor of Kings took the top spot as the highest-grossing mobile game in September, generating close to $240 million from global revenue.

4. Roblox surpasses $2 billion in player spending on mobile

Games platform Roblox has hit $2 billion in player spending on mobile.

Revenue generated by the US-based company has soared this year, as Roblox mobile crossed $1.5 billion in player spending in May, taking only seven further months to bring in $500 million.

5. Playtika looks to go public as it confidentially files for an IPO

Chinese-owned mobile games firm Playtika has confidentially filed for an initial public offering.

The Best Fiends publisher has hired a number of banks to work on the IPO and is expected to go public either in the tail end of 2020 or early 2021.