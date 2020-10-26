My.Games up 33% year-on-year as revenue hit $145 million in Q3

My.Games has experienced a 33 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue, generating $145 million in Q3 2020.



Overall, the company has made up 40 per cent of its parent company's - Mail.ru - quarterly revenue. Furthermore, Japan, the US and Germany have continued to be the company's top-performing markets.

In terms of revenue, 90 per cent was generated by owned IPS while mobile games accounted for 75 per cent of My. Games' earnings. Moreover, in the US, the platform has performed well with an increase of 10 per cent quarter-over-quarter for active users.

War Robots, by Pixonic Studio, hit 177 million downloads while Whalekit Studio's Left to Survive reached 27 million installs.

Impressive quarter

"Despite the lifting of global COVID-19 lockdowns in June and people making the most of the summer, we have still seen steady growth throughout Q3," said My.Games CEO Vasiliy Maguryan.

"Our recent consolidation of Deus Craft is an important step on our path as a global gaming brand. We will continue to invest in our business through 2020 and beyond, delivering strong growth across all of our titles."

"Despite the current global situation, we continue to provide quality games and services to our loyal players. Our new mobile titles have been very popular with our players, as has the remastered edition of the mobile classic War Robots.

"We will maintain this positive trend in Q4 with the highly anticipated launch of Skyforge on Nintendo Switch and continuing steady growth of Conqueror's Blade."

Earlier this month, My.Games acquired a majority stake in Deus Craft and a minority stake in Mamboo Games.