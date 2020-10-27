News

Pokémon Go celebrates Pokémon Journeys: The Series with new in-game event

Pokémon Go celebrates Pokémon Journeys: The Series with new in-game event
By , Staff Writer

Niantic's Pokemon Go is geared up for another in-game event to celebrate Pokémon Journeys: The Series.

As detailed in a blog update, the Animation Week 2020 event will take place from November 6th to November 12th.

Throughout the week, trainers will be treated to Pokémon encounters and other content that has a tie to Ash and Goh, the stars of the TV series.

In the wild

Players will encounter various Pokémon more frequently, including Bulbasaur, Cubone, Scyther, Cyndaquil, Exeggcute and Dratini. Moreover, Pokemon such as Snorlax and Pinsir will appear in raids.

For trainers interested in timed research, content based on the storyline from Pokémon Journeys: The Series will be available.

Recently, Niantic partnered with Verizon to offer exclusive content to US-based trainers. Not only that, but the company has removed various changes that were made to the Augmented Reality title as a result of COVID-19.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Oct 21st, 2020

Niantic partners with Verizon for US exclusive Pokémon Go content

News Jul 28th, 2020

Update: Niantic doubles its #BlackLivesMatter donation from Pokemon Go Fest to $10 million

News Oct 6th, 2020

Niantic to help 1,000 small businesses through Pokemon Go sponsorship

News Sep 29th, 2020

Pokemon Go and Pokemon Home will have a link by the end of the year

News Aug 25th, 2020

Pokemon GO could be getting a subscription service

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies