Pokémon Go celebrates Pokémon Journeys: The Series with new in-game event

Niantic's Pokemon Go is geared up for another in-game event to celebrate Pokémon Journeys: The Series.

As detailed in a blog update, the Animation Week 2020 event will take place from November 6th to November 12th.

Throughout the week, trainers will be treated to Pokémon encounters and other content that has a tie to Ash and Goh, the stars of the TV series.

In the wild

Players will encounter various Pokémon more frequently, including Bulbasaur, Cubone, Scyther, Cyndaquil, Exeggcute and Dratini. Moreover, Pokemon such as Snorlax and Pinsir will appear in raids.

For trainers interested in timed research, content based on the storyline from Pokémon Journeys: The Series will be available.

Recently, Niantic partnered with Verizon to offer exclusive content to US-based trainers. Not only that, but the company has removed various changes that were made to the Augmented Reality title as a result of COVID-19.