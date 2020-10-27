Get clued up with Game Maker Insights Pocket Gamer Connects #4

Just under two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our fourth digital event. We have 16 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 16 tracks in turn. Today is Game Maker Insights. An opportunity to learn the ins and outs of creating games.

Tuesday, November 10th

9:00 - The track will begin with a session on designing card games, which is to be held by Mattel163 CEO Amy Huang.

10:00 - Next, we have a fireside track centred on the best practices of games user research. The topic will be discussed by Mainframe Industries senior UX designer Jasmin Dahncke, The Game Design Studio general manager Pascal Luban and Steel Media developer evangelist and big indie pitch manager Sophia Aubrey Drake.

10:30 - The games industry is filled with modders, but the question is, are they friend or Foe? Edge co-founder and head of engineering Scott Hiett will give his answer.

11:00 - Time to join Doppio co-founder and CEO Jeferson Valadares, for his talk titled voice games - an overview of an up and coming category.

11:30 - Moving on, we will join King QA analyst Ana Luca as she discusses shift-left mentality that has to happen in game teams regarding QA.

12:00 - The panel be closed with a panel. A group of experts will answer the question, is narrative just for indies? Taking to the stage we have Valiant Game Studio founder and creative director Anna Jenelius, EA creative director Petri Ikonen and Pixel Noire Games lead designer Javier Barnes. They will be joined by Red Stage Entertainment chairman of the board Marjaana Auranen, Steel Media developer evangelist and big indie pitch manager Sophia Aubrey Drake and Naavik lead design consultant Thomas Baker.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 here.