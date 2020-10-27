Look for the next step in your career at Games Jobs Live taking place alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

Looking for the next step in your career? Then sign up for Games Jobs Live taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 on Wednesday, November 11th!

Finding the perfect job is always a challenge, but the events of this year have made it especially difficult to connect with the right people. To help out, as part of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, we’ll be shining a spotlight on games industry careers. And as part of that, we’re thrilled to welcome Games Jobs Live as part of the week’s activities in November.

What’s Games Jobs Live?

Games Jobs Live is a live-streamed recruitment event designed specifically for the games industry. Broadcast on YouTube, they’re free and open to all attendees, whether they already work in the games industry, another sector, or have recently graduated.

The events showcase the best local game development studios – each studio succinctly presents who they are, what they’ve done, and what positions they’re looking to fill. Each studio also has their own dedicated Discord chat channel so applicants can follow up with any questions to them, and then just apply directly to each studio.

Studios involved previously include Codemasters, Sumo Digital, Team 17, Red Kite Games, Futurlab, OutPlay, Tag Games and loads more.

The main event takes place alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, and will be a 90-minute video broadcast, followed by a 30-minute Discord Q&A. You'll hear from companies that have vacancies to fill, and then be able to ask questions.

Make sure you sign up to Games Jobs Live right now and don't miss out on the opportunity to hear from recruiters in the games industry!

In addition to Games Jobs Live, the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week takes place during the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 from November 9th to 13th. Jobseekers can sign up free if they qualify and take part in all that Connects has to offer!

Don’t quite qualify as a jobseeker? You can register your ticket and save more than $190 with our Mid-Term offer before the price goes up at midnight this Thursday, October 29th!