Scopely raises $340 million in Series E funding

Mobile games firm Scopely has raised $340 million in a Series E funding round.

A range of investors took part, including Wellington Management, NewView Capital, TSG Consumer Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investments, BlackRock, D1, Battery Ventures, Eldridge, Declaration Partners and Moore Strategic Ventures.

Further backers include Greycroft, Baillie Gifford, Sands Capital, Revolution Growth and Highland Capital Partners.

"While many in the industry focus on one hit game or one specific genre, we've witnessed how Scopely has broken the mold by replicating success time and time again across genres," said NewView Capital managing partner Ravi Viswanathan.

"Scopely has proven itself as an acquirer of choice for the world's most talented game studios -- quickly demonstrating its ability to add massive value through its tech platform and powerful publishing infrastructure.

"Across the board, Scopely's game-making capabilities have enabled the company to build a business with industry-leading metrics, scaling quickly on both the top and bottom line. They are one of the best investments in the gaming sector, and this financing provides them with more ammunition to maintain their momentum."

On the up and up

"The companies that have built the deepest relationships with their customers are the ones that are going to win," said Scopely co-CEO Walter Driver.

"We're proud to have built Scopely to be a significantly profitable business with a strong balance sheet driven by the success of each game in our diverse portfolio. With this new capital from strategic investors who deeply understand the potential of our business within the fast-growing interactive entertainment space, we're armed to make transformative moves that will further accelerate our growth trajectory and drive the industry forward."

Scopely co-CEO Javier Ferreira added: "We are at the cutting edge of an industry that continues to grow and evolve at an exciting pace. Our technology platform, market-leading studio ecosystem, and world-class team have empowered us to build one of the most diversified portfolios in mobile games today and develop deeply rewarding, multiyear relationships with our players.

"We intend to use our significant resources and this new inflow of capital to partner with like-minded teams and creators who want to shape the future of 'play' and, together, continue to build a unique company in the gaming space."

Ever-expanding, Scopely recently acquired Spanish match-three developer Genjoy. At the start of the year, the company snapped up Marvel Strike Force studio, FoxNext Studios.

Furthermore, after what proved to be a successful partnership on Scrabble Go, Scopely acquired PierPlay, the team behind the hit word game.