GameRefinery rolls out automatic tagging for over 100,000 iOS games

Mobile games analyst GameRefinery has launched a new automatic tagging system for more than 100,000 iOS games.

The new feature will work on a range of App Store titles across various markets, such as the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the US.

GameRfinery's automatic tagging system includes 51 feature tags, genre tags and 45 visual tags. By doing this, consumers will have more information on any game that is being tracked by the insight specialist.

Such data includes various areas of game design, including themes, moods, styles, guilds, player-versus-player and more.

Up to date

"This latest automated tagging feature ensures that GameRefinery can provide its customers with even richer insight and data on a scale yet to be seen in the mobile games industry," said Markus Råmark, Co-Founder and CEO at GameRefinery.

"Our investment in machine-learning means that customers can now rapidly identify the key characteristics of over 100k games in the Western App Stores at a glance. We see this as just the beginning for automated tagging as we continue to add thousands more games and more territories in the coming months at no extra cost to our customers.

Last month, the Finnish firm revealed a new way of optimising UA without the need to track users.


