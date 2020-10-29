News

Ogury releases a non-fullscreen ad option known as thumbnail ad for mobile devices

By , Staff Writer

Choice-driven advertising firm Ogury has released a thumbnail ad format specifically for mobile devices.

The new format is the first non-fullscreen ads option to hit smartphones. In-app advertisements will appear in a particular area of the display. Once it pops up, consumers are able to drag the ad, expand it, or skip it altogether.

Thumbnail ads offer a less intrusive experience for mobile users, as well as offer them a choice in how they consume the advertisement.

“As a brand-new format, Thumbnail Ad has opened up a whole new revenue stream for us, generating 100% incremental revenue,” said Closer head of monetisation Grégoire Gaffié.

“Thumbnail Ad delivers ads to users in a picture-in-picture format enabling them to consume the content whilst continuing to navigate the app, which is how they are used to interacting with content on mobile. It provides a great experience for our users whilst providing an increase in ad revenue for us, it’s a win-win.”

Improved ad performance

“Ogury will be purchasing millions of dollars of Thumbnail Ad inventory in 2020,” said Sarah Jones, Global Head of Product Marketing.

“We’re passionate about this new ad format for its non-intrusive, user-friendly nature and ability to increase user retention by moving to an ad experience that is punctual and appreciated, rather than constant and pervasive.

As with all of Ogury’s formats, the consumer is placed in control of the advertising experience for optimal user experience.”


