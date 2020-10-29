The IGDA Mentor Café returns for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 - sign up now!

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 goes live in less than two weeks on November 9th to 13th, and with it, the IGDA Mentor Café returns!

Taking place on day four of the five-day online conference (Thursday, November 12th), IGDA Finland will run the Mentor Café, where industry leaders share their knowledge and expertise in short, 15 minute mentoring sessions and free mingling after that in a relaxed online environment. After these sessions have finished there’ll be a chance to mingle in a relaxed environment for more conversations.

Experts hand-picked by IGDA Finland regularly share valuable knowledge, skills and advice in these IGDA Mentor Cafés, “giving back” to anyone in the community who is seeking mentorship. Mentees will receive valuable advice and new connections to the industry! Topics can be related to anything in the games industry.

Once you fill in this form as a mentor or a mentee, our team will make the best possible matches and share with you the information about the mentoring sessions and schedule by email. In the same message you will receive the information and links for attending the virtual mentor cafe.

The IGDA Mentor Café is only open to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, so if you haven’t registered, do that right now and save $190 on the price of tickets before midnight tonight (October 29th)!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.