Annapurna Interactive opens new internal dev studio in Los Angeles

Sayonara Wild Hearts publisher Annapurna Interactive has set up an internal development studio in Los Angeles.

Currently, the company is looking to hire a group of experienced games developers to work on the studio's new project. The California-based office aims to build upon Annapurna's library of games.

"We've had the immense honour of working with some of the most talented independent game creators in the world," said Annapurna Interactive President Nathan Gary.

"Many of us came from an internal development background and are excited to make this a part of Annapurna Interactive moving forward. We can't wait to share more about what's to come—anything is possible."

Earlier this month, the publisher finally brought The Pathless to Apple Arcade. The mythic adventure should have been a launch title for the subscription service.

Annapurna Interactive's Sayonara Wild Hearts has proven to be a big hit, as the music-based arcade adventure nabbed two BAFTA nominations. Moreover, it went on to grab the Nordic Game of the Year - Small Screen award.

The games publisher is after a new game director and senior producer to oversee an unannounced internal title. Furthermore, Annapurna Interactive is looking for more publishing talent. It is seeking a marketing coordinator, release manager and marketing data analyst.