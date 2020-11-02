News

Hot Five: Scopely secures $340 million in funding, Apex Legends Switch delay may hit mobile, and Rovio revenue drops in Q3

By , Staff Writer

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Scopely raises $340 million in Series E funding

US developer and publisher Scopely has raised $340 million in a Series E funding round.

A range of investors took part, including Wellington Management, NewView Capital, TSG Consumer Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investments, BlackRock, D1, Battery Ventures, Eldridge, Declaration Partners and Moore Strategic Ventures.

2. Rovio sees a drop in revenue as it generates $79.3 million in Q3 2020

Rovio witnessed a decrease in revenue of 9.2 per cent year-on-year as it generated €67.9 million ($79.3 million) in Q3 2020.

The drop in earnings has been attributed to lower brand licensing revenues.

3. Indie Mavens: Is there an overall benefit to going completely remote work or does a company still need an office?

Our Indie Mavens discussed the benefits and differences of going fully remote, staying fully office-based or taking the hybrid approach, alongside whether the games industry can ever truly return to how things once before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

4. Apex Legends delayed on Nintendo Switch, may impact mobile

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that Apex Legends will not be arriving on Nintendo Switch this year as originally planned.

Though no details were announced, this delay may impact the soft launch of Apex Legends on mobile.

5. Habbo product manager Jorge García on balancing family life and work under lockdown

As part of our regular Jobs in Games: Remote Working series, we spoke with Sulake product owner of Habbo Jorge García about balancing work-home life.


