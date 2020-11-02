Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 goes live next week!

Next week, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 goes live to connect the global games industry together!

On November 9th to 13th, 1,500 industry professionals will log onto their computers and join us for our fourth online conference for a week of nonstop networking, insightful seminars, talks, panels, keynotes, Q&A sessions, pitching competitions, matchmaking events and more.

It’s not too late to book your ticket either, so make sure you do that right now!

Here’s what you can expect from the online conference next week.

A comprehensive conference schedule

Throughout the week of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, over 200 expert speakers will share their incredible insights, tips, advice, experiences and thoughts on 16 conference tracks.

From essential UA and retention techniques to facts and figures into the latest industry trends from all over the globe, from practical insight on securing funding to hypercasual and social games, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 covers all bases of the games industry.

We are also celebrating the Middle East and North African (MENA) games industry at our digital conference with the dedicated side event Game Development 101 in association with King Abdullah II Fund for Development and the Jordan Gaming Lab. This event covers all the key areas to get started and succeed in the games industry. Additionally, we’re hosting the Marvelous MENA track in association with Play 3arabi, which explores the potential of the MENA market and celebrates the success stories from the region.

Also taking place during the week of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 is the Games Industry Investment Summit 2020 in association with Enthusiast Gaming, a comprehensive event where leading executives and investors in the games space will share their insights, data and advice on investment in the games industry.

You can view the entire schedule now on our official website.

Example of digital panel from Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Connecting with the entire industry

Networking is a huge feature at every Pocket Gamer Connects event, and that rings true even now. Each attendee will have access to the MeetToMatch platform, enabling them to meet with industry peers from all across the globe and organise meetings to set up potential business deals. And to connect with industry colleagues immediately, each attendee will also have access to the Discord server.

To support the industry during these tough times where companies have had to make difficult decisions with layoffs, we’re bringing back the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week. This event features a digital jobs board listing on the main event channel, a mail-out of key vacancies to all attendees, a daily ‘recruitment’ hour in the Discord channel, focused recruitment talks and roundtables, and supporting editorial coverage. Jobseekers currently out of work can sign up free for the Careers Week and get access to not only the careers event, but the entirety of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4.

Running as a partner event to the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week, we’re thrilled to welcome Games Jobs Live as part of the week’s activities. Games Jobs Live is a live-streamed recruitment event designed specifically for the games industry, which showcases the best local game development studios as they present who they are, what they’ve done, and what positions they’re looking to fill. The event is free to sign up, so make sure you don’t miss out and register now!

You’ll also find a whole host of fringe events, such as the Publisher SpeedMatch which pairs developers and publishers together in a series of speed dating type style meetings. Or if you're a developer seeking funding for your game or project, the Investor Connector offers one-on-one meetings for games business and individuals with active investors.

Our beloved Big Indie Pitch makes a welcome return to our digital conferences, with a dedicated pitch for mobile developers, and another for PC and console developers.

Track down the Pocket Gamer journalists at the Journalist Bar every day at 2pm-3pm (GMT) and get instant feedback on your hard-worked games.

We’re pleased to welcome back our friends at IGDA Finland to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 with the IGDA Mentor Café, where industry leaders share their knowledge in short, 15 minute mentoring sessions. After these sessions have finished, participants and experts can mingle in a relaxed environment for more conversations.

Book your tickets now

Wow, now that’s a lot going on! Although Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 is just under a week away, there’s still time to book your tickets. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to connect with the games industry and book now!