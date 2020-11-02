News

Sony generates $20 billion in its second quarter

By , Staff Writer

Japanese tech giant Sony continued to have a strong financial year as it generated a total of ¥2.1 trillion ($20 billion) in operating revenue.

However, Sony's music division, under which its mobile games segment is filed as part of "Visual Media and Platform" area, earned ¥231 billion ($2.2 billion), an increase of 11.6 per cent year-on-year. It's operating income sat at ¥52.9 billion ($505 million), a rise of 15.4 per cent year-on-year.

Furthermore, Looking at the visual media and platform section specifically, it grossed ¥67.5 billion ($644 million).

"Visual Media and Platform includes the production and distribution of animation titles, including game applications based on the animation titles, and various service offerings for music and visual products," reads the report.

Therefore, games such as Fate/Grand Order fall under the music department, rather than video games. The RPG has been a big hit for Sony, as in January the game crossed the $4 billion revenue threshold. Furthermore, the English variant has racked up 11 million downloads as of August 2020.

Increased business

"Sales are expected to be higher than the August forecast primarily due to an expected increase in streaming revenues in Recorded Music, in addition to the expected strong performance of game applications for mobile devices and an expected increase in anime business sales in Visual Media and Platform," reads the report.

"Operating income is expected to be higher than the August forecast primarily due to the impact of the above-mentioned expected increase in sales."


