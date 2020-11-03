Final conference schedule revealed for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

It’s less than one week until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 goes live, and we are excited to announce that the final conference schedule has now been locked in!

On November 9th to 13th, over 1,500 industry professionals will log onto our platform to hear from more than 200 of the world’s leading authorities of the games industry, from companies such as King, Facebook, Microsoft, Unity, SEGA Europe, Activision, Square Enix, THQ Nordic, Zynga, EA, Ubisoft and more. These expert speakers will share their insight on 15 conference tracks, with over 115 sessions hosted and 80 hours of live content streamed across week.

You can view the entire schedule on the official site now.

15 incredible tracks

For the mobile, PC, console and esports industries, the tracks cover everything from tips for developers through the business of making money from games to industry trends you can’t afford to miss. There’s even a new track about the wider media world of TV, films and comics:

The Growth Track

The Developer Toolkit

Global Trends (sponsored by GameAnalytics)

Game Maker Insights

Live Ops Landscape

Big Screen Gaming

Monetiser (sponsored by AdColony)

Industry Visions & Values

Incredible Indies (sponsored by Voodoo)

Esports + Influencers

Show Me The Money

Hypercasual + Social Games (sponsored by Crazy Labs)

The Art of Publishing (sponsored by Tilting Point)

Beyond Games

Marvelous MENA [Middle East & North Africa] (sponsored by Play 3arabi)

We’ve also invited more expert speakers to share their thoughts, insight and advice on a partner event taking place during Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, but we will talk about that in a moment…

200+ global games experts

We’ve lined up an amazing roster of speakers from all around the world for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, including the latest to be revealed just below.

You can view the entire list of speakers on the official website.

Exploring the Middle East and North African (MENA) games industry

Remember that partner event we mentioned just a moment ago? Well, introducing Game Development 101 in association with King Abdullah II Fund for Development and the Jordan Gaming Lab. Game Development 101 is a dedicated side-event taking place on Friday November 13th, from 09:00 to 18:00 (UK time)/11:00 to 20:00 (Jordan time), designed to provide education and information to the current and next generation of game developers in Jordan and beyond.

The event covers all the key areas needed to get started and succeed in the games industry, from funding and company setup through the fundamentals of game design and publishing through to game economy, live ops and community management.

Just like the rest of the talks at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, the talks are broadcast via Zoom and can be watched live - ideal for asking questions and interacting with the speakers - or streamed on demand later. Jordanian developers will also have full access to the entirety of the conference, so they can watch the content live (or recorded sessions after), connect with potential partners via the MeetToMatch meeting platform and take part in fringe events.

In addition to supporting the next generation of game developers, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 will also celebrate the success stories and growth of the MENA market so far with the Marvelous MENA track taking place on Monday, November 9 from 09:00 to 13:00 (UK time)/11:00 to 15:00 (Jordan time). Hear from our sponsors Play 3arabi, established global businesses such as Ubisoft, and upcoming players such as Sakura Games, FRAG Games and Lahza Games.

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week

The Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week is back for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 to support jobseekers in the hunt for the next step in their professional career, and to fill in the recruitment gaps left in wake of the current global situation.

During the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week, you can expect to see:

Digital jobs board listing on the main event channel

A mail-out of key vacancies to all attendees

A daily ‘recruitment hour’ in the Discord channel where recruiters and job-seekers can gather

A virtual jobs fair (match-making event where we connect job seekers with recruiters)

Focused ‘recruitment’ talks,panels + round-tables/badged in the show

Supporting editorial coverage on PocketGamer.biz

As part of this initiative, we are making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to people currently out of work and looking for a new role. This will not only give you access to the specific recruitment opportunities but also all other aspects of the Pocket Gamer Connects #4 event we’ve listed above, and about to mention below…

Additionally, we’re welcoming Games Jobs Live to the Careers Week to shine the spotlight on games industry careers. Games Jobs Live is a live-streamed recruitment event designed specifically for the games industry. Broadcast on YouTube, they’re free and open to all attendees, whether they already work in the games industry, another sector, or have recently graduated.

The events showcase the best local game development studios – each studio succinctly presents who they are, what they’ve done, and what positions they’re looking to fill. Each studio also has their own dedicated Discord chat channel so applicants can follow up with any questions to them, and then just apply directly to each studio.

The main event takes place alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, and will be a 90-minute video broadcast, followed by a 30-minute Discord Q&A. You'll hear from companies that have vacancies to fill, and then be able to ask questions. You can sign up for the Games Jobs Live event right here.

24/7 networking, no matter where you are in the world

As one of our amazing 1,500+ virtual attendees, you will have around-the-clock access to the MeetToMatch platform that we have adopted for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4.

Additionally, every attendee will have access to our Discord server, enabling you to connect with other professionals in chat channels, voice chats, as well as the opportunity to meet with sponsors, chat with speakers after their talk, and access to some of the fringe events we’re about to list…

Please note that the Big Indie Pitch sessions and the Investor Connector applications have now closed. If you were hoping to compete in the Big Indie Pitch, please apply early for a future event.

