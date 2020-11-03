Be in the know with Show Me The Money at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital

One week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, which takes place between November 9th and 13th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our fourth digital event. We have 16 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 16 tracks in turn. Today is Show Me The Money - get the practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference.

Wednesday, November 11th

15:00 - The track will kick off with a session from Rowan Glade CFO and executive producer Chris Hainsworth. His talk is titled business insights from game company catastrophes.

15:30 - Time for the first of our panels. This one will see six industry experts focus on attracting the right investor. Wicked Sick founder and CEO Craig Fletcher will take to the stage, as will Execution Labs co-founder Keith Katz and Hiber chief strategy and marketing officer Sean Kauppinen. They will be joined by Consulate General of Finland LA trade commissioner for video games and esports Zsuzsa James, Go Beyond Capital founding partner Kadri Ugand and BreakawayGrowth Fund co-founder and managing director Chris Albinson.

16:20 - Followed by a second panel, centred on making your pitch deck stand out. Execution Labs co-founder Jason Della Rocca and PROfounders Capital co-founder and partner Sean Seton-Rogers will offer their insight. So will N3TWORK games executive and consultant Chris Heatherly, Adacado board member Marvin Liao and Consulate General of Finland LA trade commissioner for video games and esports Zsuzsa James.

17:10 - Next, a fireside chat between Stillfront Group COO Alexis Bonte and Candywriter founder and CEO Nadir Khan. The pair will discuss the journey from indie development to investment.

17:40 - The track will close with a third panel. Industry experts will discuss the portrait of the market after M&A. Panelists include GAMEVIL COM2US USA president Kyu Lee, Agnitio Capital managing director David Bluhm and Quantum Tech Partners founder and partner Jim Perkins. They will be joined by CVCapital managing director for digital entertainment, cross-border investment/M&A Jim Yang, VGames founder and managing partner Eitan Reisel and Wiggin corporate partner Ciaran Hickey.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 here.