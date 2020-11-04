Lab Cave forms marketing partnership with Invictus Games

Mobile growth firm Lab Cave has formed a multi-game marketing partnership with Invictus Games.

Through the agreement, Lab Cave will provide Invictus titles such as Give It Up! 1 and 2, Daytona Rush, Dustoff Heli Rescue 1 and Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 with ad monetisation support and ASO.

"First we heard about Lab Cave at GDC 2019 and were astonished at their experience in ASO," said Invictus Games CEO Tamas Kozak.

"We realised that developing a game and selling a game are two very different sciences. We have decided to stay with the development and will partner with Lab Cave on how our games appear in the marketplace."

Currently, Invictus Games' mobile library has accumulated more than 200 million downloads. Furthermore, it boasts 250,000 daily active users.

Growing up

To date, mobile growth expert Lab Cave has worked on more than 700 mobile applications.

Moreover, this is not the first partnership to be formed by the company this year. Back in July, Lab Cave teamed up with Zinkia Entertainment to develop Pocoyo mobile games. That same month, it partnered with Sunnyside Studios to work on Groovy The Martian titles.

Furthermore, the firm welcomed a new managing director in August, Luis Bertó.