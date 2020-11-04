Hutch teams with Movember for special F1 Manager event

Mobile games developer Hutch has teamed up with men's health charity Movember.

The new partnership will see the studio introduce the mental wellbeing organisation into F1 Manager, as part of a special in-game event running from November 4th to November 8th.

Not only can players unlock exclusive in-game rewards, but a portion of the revenue generated will be given to Movember. The charity has one goal, to encourage men to talk about mental health.

Gonna be okay

To show support for the cause, six members of Hutch's team, including CEO Shaun Rutland, will grow a moustache for Movember.

"Movember is a wonderful cause, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to support them on their drive to help men around the world," said Rutland.

"2020 has been yet another reminder of the indefinable value of our physical and mental health, so we are proud to be working with such a dedicated and motivated team. We're excited to be doing our bit, and hope our community joins us to help a worthy cause."

